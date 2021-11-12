Mariner LLC Purchases 2,465 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $34,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camden National Bank raised its position in Equinix by 1,519.0% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 6,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,567,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the first quarter worth $516,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 37.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,131,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $768,734,000 after buying an additional 305,804 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 71.8% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 8,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,806,000 after buying an additional 3,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 12.3% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EQIX. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $875.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Equinix from $920.00 to $880.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $890.29.

In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 143 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $783.00, for a total transaction of $111,969.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 8,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $839.34, for a total transaction of $6,924,555.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,042 shares of company stock valued at $17,022,233. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

EQIX opened at $774.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $586.73 and a fifty-two week high of $885.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.75 billion, a PE ratio of 163.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $814.36 and its 200 day moving average is $798.22.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.97 by ($4.29). The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 6.59%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.48 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a $2.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 241.68%.

Equinix Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

