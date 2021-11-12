Mark Zuckerberg Sells 77,300 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.10, for a total transaction of $26,367,030.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Mark Zuckerberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 5th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.14, for a total transaction of $26,447,422.00.

On Monday, November 1st, Mark Zuckerberg sold 72,046 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.66, for a total transaction of $23,822,730.36.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.41, for a total transaction of $25,463,393.00.

On Friday, October 29th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.46, for a total transaction of $17,046,342.00.

On Monday, October 25th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.99, for a total transaction of $17,126,973.00.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.91, for a total transaction of $16,595,757.00.

On Friday, October 22nd, Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.61, for a total transaction of $17,054,247.00.

On Monday, October 18th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total transaction of $25,742,446.00.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.96, for a total transaction of $26,356,208.00.

On Thursday, October 14th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,900 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.52, for a total transaction of $17,378,708.00.

Shares of FB opened at $327.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $343.20 and a 200-day moving average of $342.53. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $244.61 and a one year high of $384.33. The company has a market cap of $911.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.27.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 229,870 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $78,016,000 after buying an additional 8,051 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 15,599 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,294,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 13,234,318 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,491,595,000 after buying an additional 246,874 shares during the period. Bessemer Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 17,442 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,920,000 after buying an additional 4,526 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in Facebook by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 259,691 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $88,137,000 after purchasing an additional 8,448 shares in the last quarter. 65.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $390.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Monday, November 1st. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Facebook from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.00.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

