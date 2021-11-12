Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company.

MAKSY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Friday. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

OTCMKTS:MAKSY traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $6.15. The stock had a trading volume of 15,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,006. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.06 and a 200 day moving average of $4.55. Marks and Spencer Group has a 12-month low of $3.09 and a 12-month high of $6.21.

Marks & Spencer Group Plc engages in the retail of clothes, food, and home products. It operates through the United Kingdom (UK) and International geographical segment. The UK segment consists of the UK retail business and franchise operations. The International segment includes Marks & Spencer owned businesses in Europe and Asia, and the international franchise operations.

