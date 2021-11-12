Marlowe (OTCMKTS:MRLWF) Stock Price Up 29.5%

Marlowe plc (OTCMKTS:MRLWF) shares rose 29.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.25 and last traded at $12.25. Approximately 130 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.46.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.50.

Marlowe Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MRLWF)

Marlowe plc provides water treatment, air hygiene, health and safety, and risk and compliance software services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Risk Management & Compliance, and Water Treatment & Air Quality. It provides health and safety, HR compliance, occupational health, and risk management software; designs, installs, and maintains fire protection and security systems; and provides integrated water treatment, hygiene, testing, monitoring, wastewater, and engineering services.

