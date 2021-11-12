Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Stock Position Lifted by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 128.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,154 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $567,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 0.6% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 404,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,224,000 after buying an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 15.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,821,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,680,000 after buying an additional 250,287 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 169,840.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 45,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,264,000 after buying an additional 45,857 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 4,868.9% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 308,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,051,000 after buying an additional 301,826 shares during the period. Finally, Masterton Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 138.2% in the second quarter. Masterton Capital Management LP now owns 111,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,222,000 after buying an additional 64,700 shares during the period. 58.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $156.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $51.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.47 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.59. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.87 and a 52 week high of $171.68.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 111.02% and a net margin of 4.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MAR. Loop Capital began coverage on Marriott International in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Marriott International from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Marriott International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Marriott International from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.73.

In related news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 5,347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total transaction of $805,311.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 10,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.30, for a total value of $1,777,747.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,950 shares of company stock valued at $7,674,977. 12.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

