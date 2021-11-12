Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Price Target Raised to $220.00

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $209.00 to $203.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $189.50.

Shares of VAC stock opened at $167.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.37 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.68. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 52 week low of $121.05 and a 52 week high of $190.97.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.60. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative net margin of 3.86% and a negative return on equity of 0.68%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.81) earnings per share. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 22nd. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently -73.97%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 527.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 62,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,988,000 after purchasing an additional 52,700 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1,768.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 30,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,929,000 after purchasing an additional 29,286 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,319,000 after purchasing an additional 9,794 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,137,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,214,000 after purchasing an additional 457,410 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment includes develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

