Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Marrone Bio Innovations had a negative return on equity of 53.18% and a negative net margin of 41.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share.

MBII stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.87. The company had a trading volume of 245,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,834. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.91 and a 200-day moving average of $1.28. Marrone Bio Innovations has a one year low of $0.77 and a one year high of $2.90. The stock has a market cap of $153.01 million, a PE ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

In related news, Director Pamela G. Marrone sold 24,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total value of $25,000.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,208,363 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,530.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 305.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 113,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 85,320 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 1,280.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 295,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 274,100 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 391.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 262,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 209,117 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on MBII. Aegis lowered their target price on Marrone Bio Innovations from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Roth Capital began coverage on Marrone Bio Innovations in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marrone Bio Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.71.

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc engages in the provision of Biological based solutions for agricultural crops, turf protection, seed treatment, plant health and waterway systems. Its products include Grandevo Insecticide, Majestene Nematicide, Regalia Fungicide, Stargus Fungicide, Venerate Insecticide, Amplitude Fungicide, Regalia Rx Plant Health, Zelto Nematicide, Zequanox Molluscicide and Haven.

