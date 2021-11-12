MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd Buys 23,516 Shares of HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM)

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd raised its stake in shares of HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) by 241.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,243 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,516 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd’s holdings in HUTCHMED were worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCM. Tiger Pacific Capital LP bought a new position in shares of HUTCHMED in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,081,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 367,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,422,000 after acquiring an additional 44,105 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,015,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,443,000 after acquiring an additional 99,643 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of HUTCHMED in the 2nd quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 141.2% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 7,319 shares during the last quarter. 51.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of HUTCHMED in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HUTCHMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of HUTCHMED from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.25.

HUTCHMED stock opened at $30.54 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.46 and its 200 day moving average is $34.29. HUTCHMED has a 1-year low of $23.67 and a 1-year high of $43.94.

HUTCHMED Profile

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases worldwide. It operates in two segments, Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures. It manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical, and consumer health products.

