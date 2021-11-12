MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd Buys Shares of 34,930 Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 34,930 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,203,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth $986,290,000. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth $899,097,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 91,323,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,760,686,000 after purchasing an additional 6,141,561 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 252,449,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,924,545,000 after purchasing an additional 4,874,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 803.7% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,300,407 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $240,091,000 after purchasing an additional 3,824,559 shares during the last quarter. 51.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on XOM shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. DZ Bank lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $67.00 to $62.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $71.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.94.

XOM opened at $64.31 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $34.87 and a 1 year high of $66.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.26 billion, a PE ratio of -46.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.37.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -250.36%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

