MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd Has $701,000 Stock Position in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 574 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FMX. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 17.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the second quarter worth approximately $116,000. 20.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fomento Económico Mexicano alerts:

FMX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Fomento Económico Mexicano in a report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fomento Económico Mexicano presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.83.

Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano stock opened at $81.20 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.02. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $66.18 and a 12 month high of $89.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 3.87%. Analysts predict that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be paid a $0.5677 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s payout ratio is presently 38.01%.

About Fomento Económico Mexicano

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other Business.

Featured Story: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX).

Receive News & Ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.