MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd Makes New $3.51 Million Investment in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 19,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,505,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in Zai Lab during the 2nd quarter worth $1,118,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Zai Lab during the 2nd quarter worth $4,654,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 199,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,395,000 after purchasing an additional 17,084 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 89.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 391,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,330,000 after purchasing an additional 185,252 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Zai Lab during the 2nd quarter worth $287,000. Institutional investors own 65.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John D. Diekman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.65, for a total transaction of $91,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Harald Reinhart sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total transaction of $1,509,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 151,273 shares of company stock worth $20,745,290. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ZLAB opened at $85.20 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.95. Zai Lab Limited has a 12-month low of $84.54 and a 12-month high of $193.54.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.23. Analysts forecast that Zai Lab Limited will post -6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZLAB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $200.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $222.00 to $217.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Zai Lab in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zai Lab presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.37.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

