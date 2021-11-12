MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd Takes $259,000 Position in EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH)

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EH. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of EHang by 56.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of EHang during the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EHang by 37.5% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EHang during the first quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EHang during the second quarter worth approximately $213,000. Institutional investors own 11.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EH opened at $24.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -47.71 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.88. EHang Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $9.06 and a twelve month high of $129.80.

EHang (NASDAQ:EH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.51 million for the quarter. EHang had a negative net margin of 118.07% and a negative return on equity of 47.93%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EHang Holdings Limited will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About EHang

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, North America, East Asia, Europe, West Asia, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for a range of industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

