Marshall Wace LLP Acquires 19,485 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,485 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $41,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WLTW. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 382.8% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. 89.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, insider Adam Garrard sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.36, for a total value of $1,418,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of WLTW stock opened at $230.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $237.03 and its 200 day moving average is $236.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52-week low of $197.63 and a 52-week high of $271.87.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 15.12%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $206.07 target price (down from $265.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $283.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.59.

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

