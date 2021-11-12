Marshall Wace LLP Increases Position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 19.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 627,015 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 100,444 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $40,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BNS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 94.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 725,371 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,215,000 after buying an additional 352,823 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 162.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 335,962 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,868,000 after buying an additional 207,752 shares during the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 1,673,744 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,970,000 after buying an additional 228,912 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP grew its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 581,435 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,641,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,427,666 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $418,248,000 after buying an additional 1,569,098 shares during the last quarter. 45.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BNS stock opened at $65.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a one year low of $46.04 and a one year high of $68.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.59 and a 200-day moving average of $64.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.93.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.51. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a $0.7095 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.36%.

A number of research firms recently commented on BNS. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$86.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Fundamental Research raised their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $85.00 to $87.68 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Bank of Nova Scotia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.61.

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

