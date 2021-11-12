Marshall Wace LLP Increases Stock Holdings in Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL)

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) by 135.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,294,227 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 743,691 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 2.91% of Personalis worth $32,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Personalis by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Personalis by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Personalis by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Personalis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Personalis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. 68.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PSNL stock opened at $18.98 on Friday. Personalis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.54 and a 1-year high of $53.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.29. The company has a market cap of $850.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.85 and a beta of 1.45.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40). Personalis had a negative return on equity of 19.85% and a negative net margin of 68.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Personalis, Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

PSNL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Personalis in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Personalis from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Personalis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered Personalis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Personalis in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.90.

In related news, CEO John Stephen West sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $1,933,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 3,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $66,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 108,351 shares of company stock worth $2,113,213. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Personalis Profile

Personalis, Inc engages in the provision of genomic sequencing and analytics solutions to support the development of personalized cancer vaccines and other next-generation cancer immunotherapies. The company was founded by Euan A. Ashley, Michael Snyder, Atul J. Butte, John S. West, and Russ B. Altman in 2011 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

