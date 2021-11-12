Marshall Wace LLP Lowers Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Marshall Wace LLP lowered its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 36.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 487,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 284,039 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $30,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bull Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 31,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 21,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 10,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 51.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on XOM. BNP Paribas lowered Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. HSBC decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $71.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $62.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.94.

Shares of XOM opened at $64.31 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $272.26 billion, a PE ratio of -46.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.37. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.87 and a fifty-two week high of $66.38.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is -250.36%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

