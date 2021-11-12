Marshall Wace LLP Purchases New Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 52,244 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,262,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FICO. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $240,000. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FICO shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $463.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $522.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $630.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $464.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $543.71.

Shares of NYSE FICO opened at $377.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.49 and a beta of 1.21. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52-week low of $377.55 and a 52-week high of $553.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $413.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $468.49.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $1.55. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 112.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.78 EPS. Analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Joanna Rees sold 250 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.52, for a total value of $99,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

