Marshall Wace North America L.P. Acquires 26,891 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,579 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,891 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned about 0.59% of Chemed worth $43,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Chemed by 1,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 54 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chemed during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Amundi bought a new position in Chemed during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Chemed during the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Chemed by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Chemed news, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.13, for a total transaction of $978,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.06, for a total transaction of $2,910,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

CHE stock opened at $499.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $463.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $472.48. Chemed Co. has a one year low of $403.00 and a one year high of $560.00.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $538.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.87 million. Chemed had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 35.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 18.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Chemed’s payout ratio is 7.57%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Chemed from $604.00 to $609.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

About Chemed

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

