Marshall Wace North America L.P. Acquires 653,874 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 143.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,110,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 653,874 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $47,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,768,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,740,000 after purchasing an additional 12,171 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 147.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,348,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,530,000 after purchasing an additional 107,716 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,707,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,529,000. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Alexis Herman sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total transaction of $104,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 359,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,371,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 148,700 shares of company stock valued at $6,584,439. 5.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MGM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of MGM Resorts International to a “negative” rating and increased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. TheStreet raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.12.

NYSE:MGM opened at $45.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.36. The stock has a market cap of $21.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.94 and a beta of 2.36. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $23.25 and a 12 month high of $51.17.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 8.33% and a negative return on equity of 6.80%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.08) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is 0.77%.

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

