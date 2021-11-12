Marshall Wace North America L.P. Boosts Stake in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) by 184.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,206,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 783,225 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Farfetch were worth $60,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FTCH. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Farfetch in the first quarter valued at $276,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Farfetch in the first quarter valued at $1,113,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Farfetch by 539.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 114,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 96,411 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Farfetch by 15.7% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Farfetch by 12.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 544,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,860,000 after purchasing an additional 60,801 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Farfetch stock opened at $39.41 on Friday. Farfetch Ltd has a 52 week low of $34.29 and a 52 week high of $73.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 3.15.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.62. The company had revenue of $523.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.74 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

FTCH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Farfetch from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, August 27th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Farfetch from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Farfetch from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Wedbush began coverage on Farfetch in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Farfetch from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.85.

About Farfetch

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

