Marshall Wace North America L.P. Purchases 275,528 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 565.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 324,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275,528 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $40,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTON. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 488,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,880,000 after purchasing an additional 99,084 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,309,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,235,000 after purchasing an additional 389,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PTON opened at $50.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.59. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.57 and a 12 month high of $171.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.50 and a beta of 0.75.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.10). Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 15.59% and a negative return on equity of 33.52%. The company had revenue of $805.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $54,609.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Mariana Garavaglia sold 10,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.86, for a total transaction of $935,981.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 316,470 shares of company stock worth $31,662,412 over the last quarter. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on PTON. BNP Paribas cut shares of Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $108.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Europe decreased their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Argus cut shares of Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Peloton Interactive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.69.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

