Marshall Wace North America L.P. Takes $49.47 Million Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 457,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,470,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,861,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $745,689,000 after buying an additional 430,076 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,658,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $612,147,000 after buying an additional 461,236 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,864,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $309,950,000 after buying an additional 12,067 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 93.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,377,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $257,292,000 after buying an additional 1,150,215 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,176,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $234,858,000 after buying an additional 30,931 shares during the period. 88.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FMC alerts:

FMC stock opened at $105.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.91. FMC Co. has a 1 year low of $87.27 and a 1 year high of $123.66.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.11. FMC had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 12.39%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.83, for a total value of $106,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Carol Anthony Davidson acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $93.89 per share, for a total transaction of $140,835.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,541.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FMC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a report on Friday, September 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price target on shares of FMC in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. KeyCorp cut their price target on FMC from $136.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Loop Capital upgraded FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on FMC from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.60.

About FMC

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

See Also: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC).

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.