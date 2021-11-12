Marshall Wace North America L.P. Trims Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. cut its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 52.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 576,212 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 625,346 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $36,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth $574,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.1% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 473,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,849,000 after purchasing an additional 31,379 shares in the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth $1,077,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.7% in the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 6,790 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth $249,000. 51.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $71.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DZ Bank cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $67.00 to $62.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, HSBC cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.94.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $64.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.26 billion, a PE ratio of -46.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $34.87 and a 12-month high of $66.38.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The business’s revenue was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -250.36%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

