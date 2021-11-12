Mask Network Tops One Day Trading Volume of $169.41 Million (MASK)

Mask Network (CURRENCY:MASK) traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 12th. During the last week, Mask Network has traded up 24.3% against the US dollar. Mask Network has a market capitalization of $432.44 million and approximately $169.41 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mask Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $14.84 or 0.00023236 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.93 or 0.00053112 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001567 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $142.85 or 0.00223605 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00011165 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.73 or 0.00090363 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Mask Network Coin Profile

Mask Network (CRYPTO:MASK) is a coin. It launched on February 2nd, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,130,723 coins. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmaskbook

Mask Network Coin Trading

