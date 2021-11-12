Matson (NYSE:MATX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $94.31

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $94.31 and last traded at $93.77, with a volume of 764 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $93.25.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Matson from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Get Matson alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shipping company reported $6.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53. Matson had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 54.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Matson, Inc. will post 15.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.46%.

In other Matson news, EVP Rusty K. Rolfe sold 5,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total value of $389,740.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Ronald J. Forest sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.71, for a total transaction of $242,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,113 shares of company stock valued at $3,193,333 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Matson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Matson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $359,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Matson by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 356,465 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $22,813,000 after buying an additional 53,586 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Matson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $640,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of Matson by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 5,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

Matson Company Profile (NYSE:MATX)

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

Featured Article: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.