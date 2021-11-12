Matthew Cole Sells 1,000 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Stock

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) SVP Matthew Cole sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.66, for a total value of $318,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Matthew Cole also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 1st, Matthew Cole sold 1,200 shares of Littelfuse stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.83, for a total value of $353,796.00.

Littelfuse stock traded up $2.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $327.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 410 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,295. The company has a 50 day moving average of $285.87 and a 200-day moving average of $269.14. The stock has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.41. Littelfuse, Inc. has a one year low of $217.06 and a one year high of $326.06.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.80. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 15.09%. The company had revenue of $539.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. Littelfuse’s quarterly revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 12.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is 18.12%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Littelfuse by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Littelfuse by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Littelfuse by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

