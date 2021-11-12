Maverick Capital Ltd. Acquires New Position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 280 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NTES. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in NetEase by 151.2% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in NetEase in the first quarter valued at about $1,389,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in NetEase in the first quarter valued at about $903,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in NetEase by 9.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 531,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,853,000 after buying an additional 45,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in NetEase by 7.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 501,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,629,000 after buying an additional 32,878 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NTES shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of NetEase from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of NetEase from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.86.

NTES stock opened at $110.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.30, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.55. NetEase, Inc. has a one year low of $77.97 and a one year high of $134.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.93.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The technology company reported $6.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $5.46. The firm had revenue of $20.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.66 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 13.91%. NetEase’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $34.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. NetEase’s payout ratio is presently 35.58%.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

