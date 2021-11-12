Maverick Capital Ltd. Has $26.51 Million Holdings in Orion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OHPAU)

Maverick Capital Ltd. cut its holdings in Orion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OHPAU) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,672,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,651 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Orion Acquisition were worth $26,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OHPAU. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Orion Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,336,000. Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Orion Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,000,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Orion Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,050,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orion Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,546,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Orion Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,721,000.

NASDAQ OHPAU opened at $9.90 on Friday. Orion Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $10.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.94.

Orion Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

