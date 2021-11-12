Maverick Capital Ltd. Has $69.11 Million Stock Holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) by 210.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,675,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,135,845 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $69,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 244.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,277,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,099,000 after purchasing an additional 8,002,911 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 109.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,807,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,518,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040,145 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 86.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,898,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802,299 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1,107.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,706,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,549,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,903,000 after acquiring an additional 86,085 shares during the last quarter. 96.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, CMO Steven Paul Lawrence sold 4,455 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $213,929.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Heather A. Davis sold 7,229 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.06, for a total value of $332,967.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,041.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,661,970 shares of company stock valued at $812,205,048. 1.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ASO. Wedbush began coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.36.

NASDAQ:ASO opened at $46.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.90. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.94 and a 1 year high of $48.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.43.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 48.08% and a net margin of 8.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

