Maverick Capital Ltd. Increases Stock Position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 4.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 569,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,857 shares during the period. FLEETCOR Technologies makes up approximately 1.4% of Maverick Capital Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $145,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FLT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,475,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,914,094,000 after buying an additional 483,211 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,645,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $421,269,000 after buying an additional 455,013 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,632,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $707,121,000 after buying an additional 362,576 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 314,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,542,000 after buying an additional 111,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parsifal Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 127.6% in the second quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 169,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,420,000 after acquiring an additional 95,080 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FLT. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho lifted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FLEETCOR Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.27.

Shares of FLT opened at $239.04 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $259.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $263.55. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $237.69 and a 52-week high of $295.36. The firm has a market cap of $19.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.20. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 31.12%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

