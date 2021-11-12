Maverick Capital Ltd. Invests $37.97 Million in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 130,081 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,971,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Autodesk at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 112,209.1% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 37,062 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $10,818,000 after acquiring an additional 37,029 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its position in Autodesk by 292.6% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 340,814 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $99,483,000 after purchasing an additional 253,996 shares during the last quarter. Alight Capital Management LP raised its position in Autodesk by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alight Capital Management LP now owns 40,000 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,676,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Autodesk during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,590,000. Finally, Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Autodesk by 231.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

ADSK stock opened at $325.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $71.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.36. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.69 and a 1 year high of $344.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $295.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $297.34.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 69.10% and a net margin of 32.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

ADSK has been the subject of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Autodesk from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Autodesk from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.50.

In related news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 5,481 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.81, for a total transaction of $1,588,448.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 262 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total value of $75,052.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,220 shares of company stock worth $9,941,402. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

