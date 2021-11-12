Maverick Capital Ltd. Sells 44,726 Shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA)

Maverick Capital Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) by 3.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,308,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 44,726 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals were worth $48,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DRNA. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 1,454.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 856,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,905,000 after purchasing an additional 801,509 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $17,036,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $16,875,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 38.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,431,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,425,000 after buying an additional 397,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $12,257,000. 78.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $22.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.79. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.06 and a 1-year high of $40.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.02 and a beta of 0.93.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.19. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 72.28% and a negative return on equity of 97.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

DRNA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities lowered shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist downgraded shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.30.

In other Dicerna Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Shreeram Aradhye sold 2,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $44,142.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ling Zeng sold 1,334 shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $28,640.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and commercializing medicines that are designed to leverage ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) to selectively silence genes that cause or contribute to disease. The firm uses its proprietary GalXC RNAi technology platform to build a pipeline in these therapeutic areas.

