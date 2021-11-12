Maverick Capital Ltd. Takes $30,000 Position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $874,885,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $499,395,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $256,763,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $174,956,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $153,217,000.

Shares of Organon & Co. stock opened at $34.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.61. Organon & Co. has a 1 year low of $27.25 and a 1 year high of $38.75.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.23.

In related news, Director Ma. Fatima Francisco bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.79 per share, for a total transaction of $101,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OGN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Organon & Co. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

