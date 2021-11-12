Maverick Capital Ltd. Trims Stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Maverick Capital Ltd. cut its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 18.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 651,601 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 143,240 shares during the quarter. International Flavors & Fragrances makes up approximately 0.9% of Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned about 0.26% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $97,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 209.8% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 56,140.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 5,614 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the second quarter worth $39,000. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:IFF opened at $150.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.16, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $143.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.58. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.94 and a 1-year high of $157.08.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IFF shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.11 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.56.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

