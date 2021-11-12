MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.900-$2.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.130. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered MDU Resources Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

MDU traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $28.93. 18,540 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 952,671. MDU Resources Group has a 12 month low of $23.91 and a 12 month high of $35.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.75.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.14). MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 7.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that MDU Resources Group will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MDU Resources Group stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 69.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,155,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 472,407 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.57% of MDU Resources Group worth $36,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 68.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

