Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) Shares Gap Down to $4.11

Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.11, but opened at $3.94. Mechel PAO shares last traded at $3.95, with a volume of 2,739 shares traded.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Mechel PAO from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.88.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mechel PAO during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mechel PAO during the second quarter worth approximately $126,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mechel PAO during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Mechel PAO during the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Mechel PAO during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Mechel PAO is a holding company, which engages in the mining and production of coal and steel, iron core, and nickel products. It operates through the following business segments: Steel, Mining, and Power. The Steel segment sells semi-finished steel products, long products of a wide range of steel grades, carbon and stainless flat steel products, and high value-added metal products.

