Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.11.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MPW. Bank of America raised Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $21.50 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Medical Properties Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

NYSE:MPW traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.20. 38,494 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,164,046. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.48. Medical Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $18.61 and a 1-year high of $22.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $390.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.24 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 38.08%. Medical Properties Trust’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 116.67%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MPW. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 379.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,443,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $410,291,000 after acquiring an additional 16,179,381 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,732,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,622,729,000 after acquiring an additional 5,481,143 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 341.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,869,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219,813 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 104.0% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,236,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,022,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 84,493,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,698,313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079,445 shares in the last quarter. 78.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

