MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) PT Raised to C$13.50

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on MEG. ATB Capital reissued a sector perform rating and set a C$14.75 target price on shares of MEG Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Tudor Pickering & Holt increased their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their price target on MEG Energy from C$13.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. National Bankshares raised their price target on MEG Energy from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a C$8.30 price target on shares of MEG Energy in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MEG Energy presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$12.03.

MEG Energy stock opened at C$11.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.85, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14. MEG Energy has a one year low of C$2.83 and a one year high of C$11.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.64.

In other MEG Energy news, Director William Robert Klesse purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$7.56 per share, for a total transaction of C$75,580.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 390,000 shares in the company, valued at C$2,947,641.84.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

