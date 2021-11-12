Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Acquires Shares of 10,000 CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CleanSpark during the 2nd quarter valued at about $250,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of CleanSpark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $181,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CleanSpark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $236,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of CleanSpark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $643,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 867.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 19,359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research cut their price target on CleanSpark from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CleanSpark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th.

CLSK stock opened at $21.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. CleanSpark, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.56 and a 12-month high of $42.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.39 and its 200 day moving average is $15.71.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.56). CleanSpark had a negative return on equity of 16.50% and a negative net margin of 96.95%. The firm had revenue of $11.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.21 million. Research analysts expect that CleanSpark, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

CleanSpark Company Profile

CleanSpark, Inc offers advanced energy software and control technology that enables a plug-and-play enterprise solution to modern energy challenges. Its services consist of intelligent energy monitoring and controls, Microgrid design and engineering, Microgrid consulting services, and turn-key Microgrid implementation services.

