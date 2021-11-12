Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Buys Shares of 25,371 Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 25,371 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSYS. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Stratasys during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stratasys during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stratasys by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Stratasys by 133.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stratasys during the 1st quarter worth $168,000. 81.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stratasys alerts:

Stratasys stock opened at $33.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -47.15 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.67. Stratasys Ltd. has a 52 week low of $13.20 and a 52 week high of $56.95.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $159.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.08 million. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.14% and a negative net margin of 7.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Stratasys from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Stratasys from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Stratasys from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stratasys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

About Stratasys

Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.

See Also: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Stratasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.