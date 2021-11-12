Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Increases Stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 105.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,248 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,241 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,117,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,789,000 after purchasing an additional 101,972 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,331,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,178,000 after purchasing an additional 197,796 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the second quarter valued at about $101,734,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,608,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,219,000 after purchasing an additional 41,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 44.7% during the second quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,280,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,633,000 after purchasing an additional 395,674 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GSY stock opened at $50.36 on Friday. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 1-year low of $50.36 and a 1-year high of $50.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.45 and its 200 day moving average is $50.47.

