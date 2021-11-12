Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 4,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter worth about $160,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter worth about $354,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 36,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 9,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $335,000.

NYSEARCA SPLV opened at $64.14 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $53.62 and a twelve month high of $64.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.33.

