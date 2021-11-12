Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Purchases New Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,712 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,047,000. X Square Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 199,059 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,037,000 after buying an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $218.63 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.94. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $128.00 and a one year high of $224.83.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.84% and a net margin of 7.42%. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.53%.

TSCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 target price (up from $219.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $219.00 target price for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.59.

In other news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.01, for a total transaction of $178,508.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John P. Ordus sold 19,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $3,982,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,436 shares of company stock worth $8,181,881 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

