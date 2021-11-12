Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.40.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $24.50 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.90 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of MLCO stock opened at $11.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 1.85. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 12-month low of $9.64 and a 12-month high of $23.65.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.05). Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 52.01% and a negative return on equity of 51.60%. The business had revenue of $446.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.66) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 109.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 31.5% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 107,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after buying an additional 25,800 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the second quarter worth $353,000. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 397.2% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 111,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after buying an additional 88,839 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 387.3% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 263,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,370,000 after buying an additional 209,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the first quarter worth $60,000. 38.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

