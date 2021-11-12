MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $1,898.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “MercadoLibre reported impressive third quarter results wherein both earnings and revenues grew year over year. Increasing commerce and fintech revenues benefited the results. Solid adoption of MercadoPago and robust mobile-point-of-sale business contributed well to the total payment volume growth. Rapid adoption of Mobile Wallet remained a tailwind. Also, strengthening online-to-offline offerings was positive. Additionally, robust shipments growth via MercadoEnvios and rising penetration of managed networks were also tailwinds. The company remains optimistic about its fintech and logistics businesses. Notably, the stock has outperformed the industry it belongs to on a year-to-date basis. However, rising expenses related to warehousing, free shipping subsidies and mPOS discounts do not bode well for margin expansion.”

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MELI. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,720.00 to $1,930.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of MercadoLibre from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $2,050.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MercadoLibre presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $2,022.53.

Shares of MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,577.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,672.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,596.01. The company has a market cap of $78.40 billion, a PE ratio of 991.88 and a beta of 1.41. MercadoLibre has a fifty-two week low of $1,262.38 and a fifty-two week high of $2,020.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Analysts expect that MercadoLibre will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Henrique Vasoncelos Dubugras purchased 845 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,783.32 per share, for a total transaction of $1,506,905.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 2.2% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,702,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,897,064,000 after purchasing an additional 99,690 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 25.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,873,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,146,964,000 after buying an additional 378,836 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 2.2% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,231,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,068,139,000 after buying an additional 26,212 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 19.8% in the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 715,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,804,000 after buying an additional 118,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 16.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 656,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,783,000 after buying an additional 94,431 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

