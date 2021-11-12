Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE: MRK):
- 11/1/2021 – Merck & Co., Inc. had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $92.00 to $94.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 11/1/2021 – Merck & Co., Inc. was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $110.00 price target on the stock.
- 10/29/2021 – Merck & Co., Inc. had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $90.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 10/28/2021 – Merck & Co., Inc. is now covered by analysts at Mizuho. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock.
- 10/22/2021 – Merck & Co., Inc. had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $104.00 to $105.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 10/12/2021 – Merck & Co., Inc. had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $88.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 10/10/2021 – Merck & Co., Inc. had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a $92.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $86.00.
- 10/8/2021 – Merck & Co., Inc. had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $87.00 to $92.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 10/4/2021 – Merck & Co., Inc. had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $101.00 to $104.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 10/1/2021 – Merck & Co., Inc. is now covered by analysts at Mizuho. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of NYSE:MRK traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.00. The company had a trading volume of 8,203,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,472,536. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.64. The company has a market capitalization of $212.64 billion, a PE ratio of 29.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $70.89 and a one year high of $91.40.
Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 51.26%. The business had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth about $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.0% during the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 460.0% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.4% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.
Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.
Read More: What is the G-20?
Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.