Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE: MRK):

11/1/2021 – Merck & Co., Inc. had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $92.00 to $94.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/1/2021 – Merck & Co., Inc. was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $110.00 price target on the stock.

10/29/2021 – Merck & Co., Inc. had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $90.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/28/2021 – Merck & Co., Inc. is now covered by analysts at Mizuho. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock.

10/22/2021 – Merck & Co., Inc. had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $104.00 to $105.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/12/2021 – Merck & Co., Inc. had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $88.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/10/2021 – Merck & Co., Inc. had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a $92.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $86.00.

10/8/2021 – Merck & Co., Inc. had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $87.00 to $92.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/4/2021 – Merck & Co., Inc. had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $101.00 to $104.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/1/2021 – Merck & Co., Inc. is now covered by analysts at Mizuho. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.00. The company had a trading volume of 8,203,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,472,536. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.64. The company has a market capitalization of $212.64 billion, a PE ratio of 29.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $70.89 and a one year high of $91.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 51.26%. The business had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total value of $2,211,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $54,610,851.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 936,784 shares of company stock worth $78,682,559 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth about $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.0% during the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 460.0% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.4% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

