Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mercury General Corp. is engaged primarily in writing all risk classifications of automobile insurance in a number of states, principally California. The company offers automobile policyholders the following types of coverage: bodily injury liability, underinsured and uninsured motorist, property damage liability, comprehensive, collision and other hazards specified in the policy. “

MCY opened at $53.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. Mercury General has a fifty-two week low of $43.24 and a fifty-two week high of $67.88.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $975.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $974.96 million. Mercury General had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 9.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mercury General will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.635 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $2.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. This is a boost from Mercury General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Mercury General’s payout ratio is currently 36.51%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCY. OLD Republic International Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury General during the second quarter worth about $33,254,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Mercury General by 334.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 561,440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,466,000 after acquiring an additional 432,283 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Mercury General by 34.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,182,241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $76,787,000 after acquiring an additional 300,370 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Mercury General by 76.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 424,633 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,520,000 after acquiring an additional 183,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Mercury General by 2,027.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 176,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,715,000 after acquiring an additional 167,926 shares during the last quarter. 39.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mercury General

Mercury General Corp. operates as a broker and agency writer of automobile insurance. The firm engages in writing personal automobile insurance and provides related property and casualty insurance products to its customers. Its insurance products include private passenger automobile and related insurance products such as homeowners, commercial automobile and commercial property.

