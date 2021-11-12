Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.980-$1.080 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $285 million-$300 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $283.27 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VIVO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meridian Bioscience from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a report on Friday, October 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIVO traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 812,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,825. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.28 and a 200-day moving average of $19.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $898.73 million, a P/E ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 5.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Meridian Bioscience has a 12-month low of $16.50 and a 12-month high of $30.65.

Meridian Bioscience, Inc engages in the development, production, sale, and distribution of diagnostic products. Its platforms include molecular, immunoassay, urea breath, and blood chemistry. It operates through the Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment consists of manufacturing operations for infectious disease and blood chemistry products; and sale and distribution of diagnostics products domestically and abroad.

