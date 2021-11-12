Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) PT Lowered to $23.00

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $30.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential upside of 144.94% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, September 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mersana Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.80.

Shares of MRSN opened at $9.39 on Wednesday. Mersana Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $8.03 and a twelve month high of $29.09. The company has a quick ratio of 5.77, a current ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.65 and a 200-day moving average of $12.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $673.85 million, a P/E ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 2.45.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.05). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 295,206.97% and a negative return on equity of 58.04%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mersana Therapeutics will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Mersana Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 19.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 53.6% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Mersana Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Mersana Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $142,000.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing antibody drug conjugates that offer clinical benefit for cancer patients with significant unmet need. Its product candidates are Upifitamab Rilsodotin (UpRi), XMT-1536, and XMT-1592. The company was founded by Mikhail Papisov in 2001 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

