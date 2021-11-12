Metaverse ETP (ETP) Price Hits $0.31 on Exchanges

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 12th. Metaverse ETP has a total market capitalization of $24.50 million and approximately $515,470.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metaverse ETP coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000485 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Metaverse ETP has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Metaverse ETP Coin Profile

Metaverse ETP is a coin. Its genesis date was February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 81,276,814 coins and its circulating supply is 79,276,716 coins. The official message board for Metaverse ETP is blog.mvs.org . The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Metaverse ETP is mvs.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse is a decentralized platform based on blockchain technology. Metaverse is building a web of Smart Properties and establishing an open ecosystem in which digital value can be circulated freely. ETP is the token used on Metaverse and can be used to measure the value of smart properties in Metaverse or as collateral in financial transactions. ETP is also used to pay transaction and other fees applied on Metaverse. “

